Chakwera launches AIP after months of uncertainties

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expected to launch the Agriculture Input Program (AIP) on November 19, 2022 in Dedza, putting to rest reports that the program has flopped this year due to abuse and mismanagement of funds.

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika on Friday cast doubt the program would be on this year after reports of abuse of money meant for the program.

But AIP taskforce, which comprise of senior cabinet ministers said on Saturday in Lilongwe Chakwera is set to launch the program next week.

Chairperson of the Taskforce Richard Chimwendo Banda also said beneficiaries under AIP program will buy a 50Kg bag of fertilizer at K15,000 and a 5Kg bag of seeds at K5000.

Chimwendo Banda made the announcement during ‘Government Faces the Press’ on Saturday where the Taskforce was updating the nation on the status of 2022-2023 AIP program.

He said so far, 99 percent of the targeted beneficiaries have already been registered and once the program is launched, 2.5 million beneficiaries will access the subsidised fertilizer through Admarc markets as the only selling points which will be stocked with fertilizer by Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi ( SFFRFM).

Chimwendo said as usual, farmers will use their national Identity Cards ( IDs) when availing themselves in selling points and assured that even those whose IDs expired will be assisted.

He emphasized that the program will run smoothly and security during the exercise will be duly provided by both the Police and National Intelligence Service.

It was also announced that Malawi has received 10,000 metric tonnes of blended fertilizer from Morocco and once this is processed, 52,000 metric tonnes will be produced; another 20,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer has come from World Food Program ( WFP) and is set to benefit 200,000 Malawians and African Development Bank (ADB) has also given Malawi another 20,000 metric tonnes to benefit 200,000 other beneficiaries.

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako assured Malawians that no one will go hungry in the country.

Kazako then encouraged the Media to follow up court cases involving unscrupulous fertilizer dealers and vendors who were already apprehended and update Malawians on the same.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, who is also a member of the AIP Taskforce said registration of AIP beneficiaries is done by the Ministry of Agriculture and Community leaders and she warned Malawians to guard themselves from unscrupulous people who may come to collect their IDs in the name of AIP registration.

