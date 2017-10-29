Blue Eagles beat Mzuni: TNM Super League

After going down 2-1 to Chitipa United at Karonga Stadium on Saturday, Blue Eagles made sure they collected three points against Mzuni on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

From the whistle, the law enforcers looked serious minded but they were failing to unlock the rear guard of Mzuni marshaled by towering Wakisa Mwenengube and Suzgo Mwakasinga in the centre.

The students were clearly missing the services midfield maestro Lazarus Deco Nyemera and Lughano Kayira in the middle of the park to due to injuries. They were also seriously missing Chisomo Giliyoni upfront.

A throw in for Blue Eagles in the 28th minute was flicked forward for Vitumbiko Kumwenda to connect the ball into the students’ net. 1 nil.

Four minutes later Henry Misinjo’s powerful header for Mzuni missed the target with a few centimeters.

It was still 1 nil to the Eagles until recess.

Early in the second half, Head Coach Alex Ngwira for Mzuni pulled out Patrick Tembo and Henry Misinjo for Zeliat Nkhoma and Luckson Sangano respectively.

The students resorted to a very physical game and kept on giving away free kicks now and then. Their captain for the day, Hudson Milanzi, was red carded in the 68th minute for a crude tackle on an Eagles player and foul language on the referee Misheck Juba.

Micium Mhone and Mphatso Phillimon were then introduced in place of scorer Vitumbiko Kumwenda and Beston Jimu for Blue Eagles.

The two sides fought like cocks competing for a hen but until the final whistle, Blue Eagles were one nil victors over the students.

Speaking after the match, Assistant Coach for Mzuni, Ogrieve Macnebert Kazuwa accepted seriously missing the services of key players Lazarus Nyemera, Lughano Kayira and Chisomo Giliyoni in the game.

“They came flat out on us and we failed to contain them. We still hope to finish in the top eight,” he added.

The winning coach, Christopher Sibale, said a single goal was enough for them to collect maximum points.

“Mzuni is not an easy side. We always struggle when we play them so after scoring that single goal, we found it necessary just to defend it until the final whistle,” explained Sibale.

