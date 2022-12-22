Blue Eagles caution Wanderers on Gaddie Chirwa’s interest

Blue Eagles have cautioned Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on their interest to sign striker their prolific Gaddie Chirwa.

This follows Wanderers move to engage the player for a pre-contract discussions after pictures went viral that they have signed the rising star.

Blue Eagles chairperson Alexander Ngwala said it would not be easy for any club to recruit him because he is contracted to the Area 30 club besides being an employee of the Malawi Police Service-sponsored side.

“Gaddie Chirwa is not for sale. There are two issues that can make it hard for him to join any club because he has a running contract and he is employed,” he said.

This is in contrast to report that the deal was sealed.

“Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have taken another step in as far as signing players ahead of 2023 season is concerned they are expected to complete the signing of Blue Eagles midfielder Gaddie Chirwa by close of business tomorrow. His agent has confirmed this development,” reads a statement from a local media.

Another media report said: “So, Blue Eagles have finally given Mighty Wanderers a consent to talk to player Gaddie Chirwa. Gaddie left Lilongwe and he is in Blantyre as we write to meet Wanderers officials. An agreement has been made between the player and Wanderers.

Next stage, Wanderers will tomorrow engage Blue Eagles on the charges which Wanderers will pay to sign the striker.

Gaddie signed a two-year deal with Eagles from Chintheche United in February 2020.

The development comes after Blue Eagles offered their coach Eliah Kananji a two year contract extension.

