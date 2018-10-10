Blue Eagles edge Mzuni to reach FISD round of 16

Blue Eagles FC on Tuesday beat Mzuzu unniversiry Football Club (Mzuni) 2-0 in a preliminary round match to progress to the next round of 16 stage of the 2018-19 FISD challenge Cup in a match played at the Nankhaka Stadium.

Chisomo Chilasa and Wonder Jeremani were on target for the cops.

Having already given up on Super League title contention, Blue Eagles Coach Deklerk Msakakuona is hoping to now focus on at least winning the silverware.

“We have won against a good side and we are looking forward to do better in Fisd Cup. I am delighted to progress to the round of 16,” said Msakakuona.

“The going will be tough but we will try as much as possible to do our home work so that we atleast win another cup,” he added.

Eagles won the Airtel Top 8 Cup after beating giants Nyasa Big Bullets through a late controversial Stewart Mbunge penalty.

Commenting on their FISD Cup exit, Mzuni coach Gilbert Chirwa conceded the defeat but attributed the loss to fatigue.

“The players never played the way they normally play because they were tired. We alived at 2am so there was too much fatigue,” said Chirwa.

FISD Cup preliminary round games continue on Wednesday TN Stars playing host to Moyale Barracks at Kasungu stadium.

On Thursday, Kamuzu Barracks face Dwangwa United at Civo Stadium and finally Mafco host Tigers FC at Chitowe Stadium.

According to the organisers, the Regional finals will be played beginning on Saturday to Monday in all the three regions.

