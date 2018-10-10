No way Malawi can play like Barcelona, Nyamilandu tweaks statement

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Macmillan Walter Nyamilandu Manda, has clarified that he was quoted out of context in his statement likening Malawi national team to Spanish giants Barcelona under Belgian coach Ronny Van Geneugden.

Football fans in the country have been calling for resignation of RVG and Nyamilandu following recent poor showing of the national team.

But Nyamilandu threw his weight behinf RVG, saying sain the 17 months in which the Belgian tactician has been in charge of the Flames, the team has been playing well but said his comments were taken in literal sense.

“There is no way the Flames can play like Barcelona,” he said.

After likening Malawi to Barcelona, Nyamilandu has been under fire for his statement but he had clarified that he meant the national team’s “style of play had improved significantly to the extent that the team doesn’t play kick-and-rush anymore.”

He sai din quotes reported by local press:“What I said was that before the coach [Ronny van Geneugden] came, the Flames were playing the bola kunthazi [kick-and-rush] type of football. There was no style and pattern. The team [now] play a beautiful passing game and it has a tactical discipline where it knows when to freeze and pressurise opponents—that it maintains a good formation and shape during matches.

“I stressed that though the team has adopted continental type of football just like Barcelona, it is lacking aggression going forward and it is short of goals,” he said

