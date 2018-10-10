No way Malawi can play like Barcelona, Nyamilandu tweaks statement

October 10, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Macmillan Walter Nyamilandu Manda, has clarified that he  was quoted out of context  in his statement likening  Malawi national team   to Spanish giants Barcelona under Belgian coach Ronny Van Geneugden.

Walter Nyamilandu: Flames not likened to Barca

Football fans in the country have been calling for resignation of RVG and Nyamilandu following recent poor showing of the national team.

But Nyamilandu threw his weight behinf RVG, saying sain the 17 months in which the Belgian tactician has been in charge of the Flames, the team has been playing well but said his  comments were taken in literal sense.

“There is no way the Flames can play like Barcelona,” he said.

After likening Malawi to Barcelona, Nyamilandu has been under fire for his statement but he had clarified that he meant the national team’s “style of play had improved significantly to the extent that the team doesn’t play kick-and-rush anymore.”

He sai din quotes reported by local press:“What I said was that before the coach [Ronny van Geneugden]  came, the Flames were playing the bola kunthazi [kick-and-rush] type of football. There was no style and pattern. The team [now] play a beautiful passing game and it has a tactical discipline where it knows when to freeze and pressurise opponents—that it maintains a good formation and shape during matches.

“I stressed that though the team has adopted continental type of football just like Barcelona, it is lacking aggression going forward  and it is short of goals,” he said

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Kalulu Wadwala Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Admit you were emotional that day. We heard you loud that Malawi is Barcelona. Don’t change now because you know your coach and team will be whipped in younde.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes