UTM UK wing elects office bearers, to hold fundraising dinner Nov 17

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) wing in UK have elected a steering executive council in which Bradford based medical doctor, Aubrey Makhalira is president, while London-based socialite and Human Resource Management specialist, Beullah Mlanjira is Secretary General (SG).

The group has entrusted Cardiff-based Political Scientist, Veronica Barratt with the responsibility of being their pulse keeper. Carol Whayo and Wezzie Kamanga-Mwalweni were both elected as directors of publicity while Manchester-based Wayne Nkosi-Kazima, Bridget Padambo from Bradford and Kenneth Sazuze, a resident of Birmingham were given the mandate to be in-charge of fundraising activities for the movement.

Rap artist Nic Thindwa is the group’s entertainment director, Meryl Nyagochi Munthali and Tadeyo Mphande have been voted in as the movement’s disciplinary directors while director of research isMartin Guga.

Whayo said Malawians in the UK, as is the case in the United States of America (USA), South Africa and other countries, have come together to help effect change in Malawi.

Said Whayo: “Things have gone bad under the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the DPP as the train of progress, prosperity and developed has stalled hence the need to change the leadership in a bid for the country to move forward. As Malawians in the diaspora we share the pain that our family and friends go through and it hurts that while our neighbours are doing well we are still stuck.”

Whayo added that UTM leader and State vice-president Saulos Chilima has “the package to move Malawi forward” as the movement’s torch-bearer .

Makhalira said in an interview: “Together, we will make Malawi a better place. It is the only place we call home as our leader, Dr Chilima often reminds us that we have a collective responsibility to drain the swamp. It doesn’t matter whether we are in Malawi or outside it, we have a role to play in making the motherland a better place for the next generation.”

Mlanjira on her part said Malawi needs and every one of its bona fide citizen to take part in keeping leaders in check .

While Barratt said: “We implore all Malawians in the UK who wish our country better to join us in our quest to remove all the thieves masquerading as political leaders and make Malawi a great place of milk and honey for everyone not just the self-chosen few.”

“Like bush fire, UTM UK is spreading fast and no one will stop the ‘reggae’ of the movement. Change has come and the future looks brighter with SKC,” said Barratt.

Meanwhile, Makhalira has said the UTM wing in UK is organising a fundraising dinner and dance on November 17 in Bradford at Cedar Hotel.

Tickets for the event are available from its members Kondi Bowoyoke Munthali (07427 70 4058), Mlanjira (07932025668 and Makhalira (07930649417).

