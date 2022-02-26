Blue Eagles sign Silver goalkeeper Brighton Munthali

Blue Eagles have released a list of 10 players they have signed including Silver Strikers first choice goalkeeper Brighton Munthali who has lost his place to budding goal-minder Charles Thom.

Blue Eagles chairperson Alexander Ngwala said the team reached an agreement with the Central Bankers to buy him at a fee, which he did not disclose.

“I can confirm that Brighton Munthali is our goalkeeper following our agreement with Silver Strikers to buy him. But the figure is not for disclosures,” he said.

Ngwala said they wanted to give John Soko, who is also a peripheral national football team goalkeeper health competition.

“We a have a very good goalkeeper in the name of John Soko. However we notice that did not have a competition last season. Brighton Munthali will offer him that competition,” he said.

Coincidentally, Munthali had requested Silver management to loan him out to have a chance for more game time as he was overshadowed by Thom, who went on to win Man of the Match at Afcon in Cameroon while he did not make the cut.

Other players that the Malawi Police Service-sponsored team signed are, Chikondi Mvula, Chakonda Majanga, Andrew Juvinala, McDonald Lameck, Gustav Maxwell, Schumacher Kuwali, Arthur Moffat and former Nyansa Big Bullets players Ben Manyozo and Sankhani Mkandawire.

The TNM Super League is expected to kick off on March 12 after the charity shield between Bullets and Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

