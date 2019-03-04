‘Blue wave to sweep across Malawi in May’: Kamundi donates campaign items to DPP candidates

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) United Kingdom (UK) UK Wing former chairperson, Lewis Kamundi has said he is certain a “blue wave” will seep across the country on May 21 2019 when Malawians vote for President, MPs and councilors.

“Since I arrived from the United Kingdom a couple of weeks ago, I have visited many parts of the country and through interaction with ordinary Malawians, I am convinced a landslide victory for President (Peter) Mutharika and the mighty DPP is certain,” Kamundi informed DPP parliamentary candidates when he recently interacted with them in Mangochi.

He said he had observed that despite opposition rhetoric and calculated propaganda against DPP and its leadership, most Malawians felt that it is proud to be associated with the governing party and its leadership, most of voters in Malawi are likely to vote for DPP and President Mutharika given the unprecedented efforts, which government has made to improve the economy and general livelihood of the people.

“I request you to continuously remind voters that it is only the President and DPP that have their welfare at heart. This DPP government has initiated social and economic developmental projects never seen before. The road and transport sector has improved significantly, with tarred roads all over the country. The economic stability has been unprecedented; low lending rates, significantly low inflation rate, at single digit, stable exchange rate; you name it,” said Kamundi, adding that beyond May 19, 2019, it will now be time to aim for the next level of performance for the DPP and its leadership.

“I can assure you that through observation, I am hugely optimistic that beyond elections the DPP is poised to tackle some of the most intransigent problems that bedevil our country, including building a flawless health delivery system and ending extreme hunger and poverty in deep rural communities,” he said.

He observed that DPP and President Mutharika have a significant edge against the opposition parties largely because the opposition is fearless fragmented and tearing themselves apart through politics of hate and insults.

“Their supporters no longer respect them and many are trekking to DPP, whose leadership has built genuine trust and confidence in the people,” he said.

He also hailed President Mutharika for choosing Everton Chimulirenji as his running mate in the forthcoming polls, saying the President had confused the opposition because they have nothing to criticize Chimulirenji for. He said the opposition anticipated that the President may choose people that they would allege had tainted past but they were surprised that the choice had a clean character.

During the interaction, Kamundi donated various items to the DPP candidates for parliamentary position. He said as a “responsible citizen”, he thought it paramount to share the little he was able to mobilize in the UK with the people, through the parliamentary candidates.

Among the items that he donated were footballs, netballs, clothes and photocopiers. He pledged more support in the near future.

The candidates thanked Kamundi for his “kind gesture and humility” and urged other Malawians in Diaspora to emulate his “patriotic conduct”.

