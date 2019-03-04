Chambe Secondary School decorates best performing students

Chambe Secondary School in Mulanje Friday decorated best performing students and teachers as one way of nurturing best practices at the institution ahead of this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

This is the second time the school has made the initiative with financial assistance from its partner, Othakarhaka Foundation.

Head teacher for the School, Laston Manda said the introduction of the awards in 2018 has brought about a desirable competition among students and teachers alike, a development which has improved education standards at the school.

“The initiative has brought a healthy competition between both learners and teachers because everyone would like to be recognised at some point; as such we have seen great improvement in the way students and teachers performed previously,” he noted.

Programmes Director for Othakarhaka Foundation, Ted Mwango said it was the hope of the organization that the event which runs parallel to the school’s goals would, among other things, inform students of the good will that society has in assisting them to achieve their goals.

“Sometimes just giving out bursaries to learners may not be enough, but the provision of incentives such as these to those that are performing well is the best way of encouraging them to work hard in their studies,” he added.

Best performing students in First Term examinations of this academic year (2018/19) received Laptop backpacks, golf shirts, wrist watches, hard covers, mathematical instrument sets, pens and other learning materials.

Receiving his award, best student for Form 4, Amos Matthias hailed the initiative, which he said, had encouraged him to obtain position one in his class.

He said while his main goal is to pass with flying colours in the next MSCE exams, realizing that he will be specially recognised at the end of every term is also a great motivation for him.

During the event, learners were being appreciated for their general performance in class while teachers were being recognised for performing well in the areas of punctuality, resourcefulness and meeting deadlines.

