BM Sofa donates furniture to Zolozolo Police

Mzuzu based BM Sofa Design and General Dealers on Saturday donated office furniture to Zolozolo West Police Unit.

Managing Director for BM Sofa Design and General Dealers, Dr Peter Kasewe, told Nyasa Times his company thought it wise to donate the furniture as a small contribution towards supporting initiatives aimed at tightening security in the country.

“We received a proposal to help with furniture and when we came to see the building that was built by the community itself, we decided the proposal was worth.

“We noted it was a strong and beautiful building with six different offices inside. The community did its part and we thought we could come in and do our part,” explained Dr Kasewe.

Officer-in-Charge for Mzuzu Police Station, Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederick Chande, said the Malawi Police Service was grateful to the timely gesture by BM Sofa Design and General Dealers.

“Since the opening of this unit, there has been no proper furniture provided for the officers and the community that come to seek services at this unit.

Quizzed on the issue of crimes that were rampant in the area perpetrated by juveniles who formed criminal gangs called Bengende and Al Shabab, Chande said the situation was now calm.

“We have engaged in more community policing programmes since most of the crimes were perpetrated by juveniles. We have engaged block leaders and we have reached out to schools to encourage them to remain in class and avoid criminal and deviant behaviours,” he said.

Ward Councillor for Zolozolo West, Peterkins Mbale, said the community was delighted to receive the furniture.

“We are happy and we know our police officers will now be doing their job comfortably. There is a good working relationship between the community and our police officers here. Right now, criminal cases have gone down as opposed to the past years when we could often find people dead in our paths,” remarked Mbale.

Zolozolo West Police Unit was opened on 9th March, 2021. The furniture donated includes desks, sofa chairs and modern stools for the counter at the reception.

