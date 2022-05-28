Malawian female boxer wins IBF belt

South Africa-based Malawian female boxer Ellen beat that country’s opponent Sharedene Fortuin in an International Boxing Federation bantamweight bout held at Gallery Conference Centre in Sandton.

The Malawian won a split decision with two judges scoring 98/91 and 95/94 in her favour while another judge scored 95/94 to the South African.

This was a sweet revenge for Simwaka who lost controversially to the Sharedene five years ago.

The Malawian could not hide her joy, saying she has dedicated it to those who have helped her to become an outstanding boxer as well as Malawi’s fallen hip hop musician Martin Nkhata (Martse) who died on Tuesday after suffering from burnt wounds.

“I woke up this morning with so much gratitude in my heart. First of all, all glory to God for protecting me and giving me the strength and talent to be on this journey.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me. I could not do this without my incredible coaches Vusimtolo and Sechaba, who sacrificed so much away from family to invest their time and energy,” said Simwaka.

She also dedicated the victory to her former manager Steve Mawenzi Msiska, sponsors, as well as ESPNA for promoting the bout.

Malawian boxer Denis Mwale, who watched the bout in Sandton, said it was a good fight and she deserved to win.

This was also a remarkable feat after South Africa media reported that she was a destitute due to the impact of Covid-19 on her career.

Simwaka denied allegations that she was surviving on selling doughnuts.

“She was hungry for the victory and she just did that. She was very excited and happy to have won,” he said.

