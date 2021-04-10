Boltsalt netball league bounces back: Official launch set April 17

After a one year break without action which was a result of the global Covid 19 pandemic, the much awaited K8 million Boltsalt netball league is finally back as the the launch for this year’s competition is expected to take place on April 17 2021.

According to a statement released by the Southern Region Netball Committee (SRNC) on Thursday the competition which is going into it’s second year will involve 13 districts from the South who are expected to register atotal of 10 teams per district.

SRNC chairperson Judith Chalusa confirmed to Nyasa Times that all the preparations for the competition are almost over and that teams should get ready for the action.

Chalusa added that after waiting for a period of one solid year they are glad that the league is bouncing back a development which she said will also bring smiling faces to the players who have been staying idle for along time.

She said the coming back of the league will also excite Malawi National Netball team coaches particularly for the junior side’s teams as they will have another opportunity to unearth hidden talents from grassroots level mainly in rural areas since the competition is strictly played by under-23 players.

“We’ve set April 17 to be the launching day of our league but we’ll soon announce the actual place where the launching is going to be conducted. But, currently we have asked all the district Chairpersons to send a report on names of registered teams to the office of SRNC General Secretary by April 16 2021. Our plan is to have 10 teams from each district and all the participating teams will be required to pay a registration fee of K2000.

“The playing format will remain the same as champions at district level will make it to the final stage and battle it out for the championship at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) netball court,” said Chalusa.

Meanwhile, Chalusa has commended the Boltsalt league sponsors, Netrade in partnership with Rab Processors for coming back again despite the economic challenges that most of the companies are currently going through due to the impact of Covid-19.

Zomba Airwing are the current Boltsalt netball league defending champions having won the league in 2019.

