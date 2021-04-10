Economist suggest the Buy Malawi Strategy requires legal enforcement 

Economist Betchani Tcheleni from The Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), has suggested that the Buy Malawi Strategy which aims at stimulating local production by encouraging Malawians to embrace locally made products, goods as well as services, needs a specific legal framework for its actualisation.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Tcheleni said just like there are other legal frame work fostering good behaviors such as those prohibiting vices such as defilement, rape etc, there should also be other legal frame work fostering the buying of locally made products which he said is also a good behavior

Tcheleni added that despite the ‘Buy Malawi Strategy’ which was launched in 2016, most Malawians mindset in favouring foreign products have not changed hence there is need for government to consider coming up with a legal enforcement mechanism.

“Buying locally made products is a good behavior which most Malawians should have embraced by now. It is good behavior for the country. It can grow the country’s economy. It entails creating jobs for many Malawians. This in turn results in reducing idle mind which may lead to crime and other home abuses prevailing in our households today. Overall it means development for the country.

“This is why I am of the view that there is need for a specific legal frame work to compel Malawians to buy from within. But if we rely on a campaign that people’s mindset is going to be changed over time, then that will take time and may perhaps never happen”, said Tcheleni.

Meanwhile some owners of indigenous businesses in the country have complained that the flooding of foreign products on the local market is still retarding growth of local films.

Speaking during a separate interview, Daniel Chindamba who is one of the executives at MEATCO halaal butchery, said the company continues to face competition from foreign products despite the Buy Malawi Campaign.

He therefore urged Malawians to support the local film which specialises in offering meat products such as cut beef, sausages and chicken.

Chindamba said his company aspires to be the country’s leading supplier of quality meat products at affordable prices with a number of chain stores across the country, a dream he said can only manifest with full support from Malawians.

Stewart Adams who was interviewed at one of MEATCO’s shoping mall in Blantyre said , MEATCO has become more less like a meeting point for him where he normally have lunch with his familly and also do some shopping .

MEATCO halaal butchery is a subsidiary of Africa cattle ranch and was established in 2009 and is currently operating two shops in Blantyre’s main city and the Ginery Corner area.

Apart from offering various meat products, MEATCO also offers some grocery items and also offers restraunt services within its shops.

Former president Peter Mutharika launched the Buy Malawi Strategy on March 18 2016 in Lilongwe to build competitiveness of enterprises, leading to greater economic growth and increased welfare for all Malawian citizens.

Government developed the the strategy to reduce the ballooning import bill and close the country’s wide trade deficit in the short to medium-term.

The Buy Malawi Startegy was, therefore, set up to enhance competitiveness of local firms to stimulate local production and promote industrialisation and close the widening trade gap.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!