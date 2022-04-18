Bon Kalindo earns condemnation and wrath for demanding resignation of ACB’s Martha Chizuma

Estranged comedian-cum-politician Bon Kalindo seems to have lost the sympathy of Malawians who supported his anti-government demonstrations before he unceremoniously announced the indefinite cancellation of the

protests a few months.

Today, the same Malawians that showered praises on Kalindo when he condemned the Tonse Alliance government for what he described as “inefficiency and high levels of nepotism” have taken to the social media platforms in concerted condemnation of his seven-day ultimatum issued to President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

The frustrated comedian-cum-politician on Sunday released a voice note (VN) in which he gave Chakwera a week to remove Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Martha Chizuma, following her leaked

audio earlier this year, which has now been sanctioned to be under investigation by a court.

But Malawians believe that the resurfacing of Kalindo, who has threatened to organize nationwide demonstrations if President Chakwera fails to fire Chizuma, “is a continuation of his now well-known trick

of using unsuspecting Malawians in his quest to satisfy his belly”.

One of the citizens, Justice Masangano, in apparent defence for Chizuma, said: “this is a crucial time whereby everyone who has got the welfare of Malawi at heart must rally behind and support Chizuma”.

“The woman is sailing between a place and a hard rock. This issue of corruption needs concerted effort and Martha has shown it all. This guy called Kalindo has been bought by those who he is claiming should fire Martha. The walls have eyes. We are watching,” Masangano said.

Bernard Kumwenda accused Kalindo of now siding with Chakwera and his cohorts, “after electricity connection scandal”.

“We know Chakwera doesn’t want Chizuma and her removal can only be championed by stooges like you Kalindo, a useless demagogue. Chizuma will stay whether your bosses like it or not,” wrote Kumwenda.

Tabitha Mataula wrote: “Sometimes I feel like Winiko is acting. I mean like he is no longer himself. Can you please check him amene tili naye pafupi”.

When he spoke to the media on Sunday afternoon, Kalindo confirmed an audio clip currently in circulation on social media, in which he is accusing Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima of failing to uphold the rule of law, especially on the issue of the leaked audio conversation involving the ACB director and an unknown man.

He said: “Some people think when we do this, we are against the [ACB] director’s quest to fight corruption but no, this issue in not about corruption, this is about integrity and violation of the oath of secrecy.

“Chizuma is not untouchable, she is there to protect the law and if the court has given a go ahead for investigations into the audio to commence then if she is a person of integrity she must step down.”

Kalindo added that people must not twist the issue to say Chizuma is being targeted, saying there is a need to look at the integrity of the holder of that office.

But most of the citizens on the social media platforms disagree with him, saying “they will not participate in his protests”.

Francis Mwaini wrote: “This winiko atangolandira chibanzi I knew he will be doing such nonsense. He is no longer serving the interest and will of Malawians but his masters. He has switched sides.

Who doesn’t know that Chizuma is being targeted by corrupt people who are threatened by her and that the audio was just a setup. Ukakhala wekha ku ma demo aise. No sane Malawian will follow you. Only

comedians like yourself.”

“Kalindo is now playing hide and seek with Malawians and he thinks that we can’t realize that he is being used by his masters (Chilima and Chakwera). He is being paid for this trick and others to come,” Imran Castro Mkwanda wrote.

And Kelvin Sambo wrote: “Seems some corrupt individuals including politicians are behind Winiko. The man is fighting for his ‘pocket’ and not the general public. Trust Winiko at your own peril.”

“Chabwino tamva, but none is talking about the identity of the other guy in the leaked audio. I mean why was he recording? And why was there a man in the background?? Kaya zili pati. Otherwise we will look at this as a calculated move because everyone is quite on this,” Sarai Kaunda wrote.

