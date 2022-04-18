MwAPATA Institute to host Aquaculture Policy Research Dissemination Seminar in Lilongwe

MwAPATA Institute – an agriculture research think tank – is set to host the Aquaculture Policy Research Dissemination Seminar in Lilongwe from Wednesday to Thursday this week.

The seminar will be co-hosted by the Department of Fisheries and GIZ at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe under the theme: “Prospects of aquaculture development in Malawi.”

GIZ Aquaculture Value Chain for Higher Income and Food Security Project in Malawi (AVCP) is part of the Global Programme (GP) ‘Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture’ of the special initiative One World No Hunger of the German Ministry for economic cooperation and development.

AVCP will support the BBC-SADC Regional Dialogue on Resilience and Adaptation of Small scale Fisheries (SSF) and Aquaculture that is taking place on 20th and 21st April 2022.

Among others, the project will prepare inputs on solar cooling systems and intermittent harvest systems in aquaculture.

As a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international education work, GIZ works with its partners to develop effective solutions that offer people better prospects and sustainably improve their living conditions.

Germany and Malawi look back to more than 50 years of cooperation and Germany’s aim in Malawi is to contribute to poverty reduction and increased resilience as well as inclusive and sustainable growth.

Speaking to Nyasa Times ahead of the seminar, MwAPATA Institute Executive Director William Chadza said aquaculture is playing a crucial role in the social and economic development of the country.

He said, among others, that fisheries play an important role in rural livelihoods, particularly in terms of food, nutrition, employment and income.

“Fisheries as part of agricultural diversification, is one of the game changing interventions in achieving pillar one of Malawi 2063, which is ‘Increased Agricultural Productivity and Commercialization,” he said.

However, Chadza said the sector is also facing a number of constraints such as climate change and poor fishing methods, which negatively affect the development of aquaculture in Malawi.

