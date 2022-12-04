Boss Fisheries Limited drums up support for Wellla Medical Aids Society

Boss Fisheries Limited – a company specialised in distribution of seafood and fish – has drummed up support for privately owned Wella Medical Aid Society (WEMAS), arguing it is the only company that provides comprehensive medical aid products and services Malawi.

An accountant at Boss Fisheries Limited, Leslie Msamala, cited scrapping off of age ceiling for qualification and giving back cash to members who have not incurred 25 percent of medical bills over the last 12 months as some of the unique feats WEMAS has achieved over the rest of the providers.

Msamala was speaking in Blantyyre in the week when WEMAS gave back cash amounting to K190, 500 to nine employees at Boss Fisheries Limited.

“WEMAS is unique because they don’t have an age ceiling and we are urging Malawians join this medical scheme because it is where the value for money counts. I wish to encourage the rest of our employees to join WEMAS in order to enjoy the unique services that it provides, including cashback,” he said.

One of the recipients of the cashback, Annie Machila – an administration assistant at Boss Fisheries Limited – said cashback is “a very good initiative as it gives courage to the members and she is edging more people from the corporate world even individuals to join the scheme”.

In his remarks, WEMAS Chief Executive Officer, MacDonald Wella, assured that his company will continue providing unique and highest quality services and schemes to its clientele.

Wella disclosed that for one to qualify for the cashback payment, he or she has to be a member and run for their payment scheme for a period of one year.

“We compare their medical bills with the premiums they have contributed. So if they have used less than 25 percent of what they have contributed, then they are illegible for a cash back.

“We have a lot that we offer to our members, we are one of the few medical schemes that have no shortfalls, so when you go to the hospital you have a hundred percent guarantee that you will be assisted without paying anything, so that we pay everything and a person don’t have to pay the medical bills, the other thing that is unique about us is that we are one of the medical schemes to go biometric and this means we are using biometric cards and for identification we use fingerprints and we try us much as possible to be innovative on the market,” he said.

Wella asked Malawians to consider joining the scheme.

WEMAS is a professionally managed medical scheme whose goal is to provide the most outstanding and innovative health insurance services in Malawi.

So far, WEMAS has established itself as a reputable and innovative medical scheme with the capacity to provide unmatched medical services in Malawi.

