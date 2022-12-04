Malawi U-17 make Cosafa tourney debut on poor note

Hosts Malawi made the Cosafa Under-17 Championship debut on a poor note after losing 4-1 to South Africa at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe with hosts Malawi losing 4-1 to South Africa.

Cosafa is using the Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Games for the regional tournament.

South Africa took a 3-0 at half time through Andielle Mibe’s two goals in the 10th and 38th minutes and Mabahle Mdelwa in the 41st minute.

Malawi gave false hopes of a comeback when Mary Mbalange scored in the 66th. However South Africa shattered Malawi’s hopes in the 84th minute.

South Africa’s Portia Masilela was named player of the match.

The Young Scorchers coach Trevor Kajawa blamed the loss to South Africa on lack of experience.

“As hosts, we know there is high expectation from the home fans, but South Africa are exposed and they are a good side tactically.

“They are young girls and we want to develop them while at the same time let them play and enjoy the game. It is our first time to participate in this tournament and we are targeting winning the trophy. It is a tough group, but we are hosts,” he said.

South Africa coach Duncan Crowie applauded his charges for the victory.

“I am happy with the victory, but the most important thing is for us to not to lose focus in our next match,” he said.

In another match, defending champions Zambia started on a good note by thrashing Botswana 5-0.

