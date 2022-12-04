Police arrest house maid for stealing US$5000, gives fiancee fancy life style

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 30-year old woman who had given her fiancée a suspicious fancy life style after allegedly stealing $5,000 (slightly over K5 million) belonging to the lady’s former boss.

Kanengo Police Spokesperson, Gresham Ngwira says in a statement police received a tip that the lifestyle of Alfred Paul, who is a kabaza taxi operator, had changed suddenly to the extent of buying two motorcycles within a short period of time.

Ngwira says police arrested Paul, aged 31, on Tuesday and seized the two motorcycles.

After further investigations, police learnt that Paul got the money from his fiancée Chrissy Banda who allegedly stole the money from her for former boss’ house in Area 18B where she was working as a maid.

Police arrested the woman on November 30, 2022 when they also recovered assorted kitchen utensils belonging to her former boss.

