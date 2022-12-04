Kazako says Malawians are skeptical over K7 trillion investment windfall because of previous cheats

Minister of Information and Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako says Malawians have been cheated before, this is why they are skeptical about the K7 trillion investment windfall from Bridgin Foundation.

He said the government appreciates the skepticism of the citizenry around the $6.7 billion grant from Belgium’s Bridgin Foundation.

On Monday, government signed a grant agreement with this foundation, which will see it working on seven key infrastructural projects in Malawi over the next three to four years.

In an interview, Kazako said Capital Hill appreciates the inquisitiveness of Malawians around the grant, saying this is the situation because Malawians have been cheated on a number of occasions.

According to Kazako, no one could blame Malawians for doubting the grants because in the past, Malawians have been cheated about issues such as the country reaching the levels of Singapore as well as the Mombera University project.

