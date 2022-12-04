HRDC cancels Dec 7 demo: Gives Chakwera administration a probation

December 4, 2022 Fazilla Tembo – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has cancelled its decision to hold anti-government demonstrations on 7 December 2022.
The coalition has since given the Chakwera administration a probation to address the current challenges.

Trapence addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Saturday–Photo by Watipaso Mzungu
HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence told a reporters in Lilongwe that their decision comes after noticing that government has addressed some of the six demands they made.
“We have seen some of the problems like fuel shortage, issue of National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) and Affordable Input Program (AIP) rectified with minimal problems to be solved,” he said.
On fuel crisis, he said, authorities should come up with long term solutions.
“We believe that the fuel problem is man made and it should never come back,” Trapence warned.
 He added that the Tonse government is remaining with other demands like rebooting the system by firing incompetent Minister’s and Government officials who are trying to sabotage him.

