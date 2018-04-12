Bottomani to resume training in two weeks from knee injury

Be Forward Wanderers fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief after striker Misheck Bottomani confirmed he would return to action in two weeks after getting the all clear on a worrying knee injury.

The pint-sized striker bought from Premier Bet Wizards caused major concern after he failed to play a single pre-season friendly match due to his injury.

Bottomani limped off the field after originally attempting to shake it off in training before the AS Vita first-leg game in February.

Since that time, he has been struggling with the injury that fans understandably feared the worst, but the Ndirande Township based footballer, confirmed with Malawi News Agency on Tuesday in an interview that there was no significant damage caused in the injury and that he will return to the pitch by next week.

He said, “’Thanks for all the messages and support from my fans. Good news is I should be back in a couple of days.’

Whether he is in contention for the Nomads TNM Super League next games after two weeks is another matter.

Speaking in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat to Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday, Be Forward Wanderers Vice Team Manager, Samuel Matukuta said Bottomani was unlikely to be fit in time to face Masters Security after Silver’s game on Saturday.

‘It is a knee injury but now things look perfect and in two weeks he will start light training.

‘At the moment we have few injuries and hopefully we will have some back. I think the earliest to come back is Yamikani Chester who had soft tissue injury when we played against Silver on Saturday. Harry Nyirenda and Bottomani will follow suit,” he said.

The coming in of Bottomani will boost the Nomads upfront who have been struggling in secure goals during the Pre-season training.

Currently, Wanderers have Esau Kanyenda, Peter Wadabwa, Khumbo Ng’ambi, and Julius Kajembe as their strikers

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :