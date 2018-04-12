Kamuzu Barracks will have to produce ‘a perfect game’ – Msuku

Kamuzu Barracks must revene the 2-1 defeat against Nyasa Big Bullets in their 2018 TNM Super League opener on Sunday at the Civo Stadium with Coach Temwa Msuku saying that will require “a perfect game” from his players.

Msuku said this in an interview as the capital city based soldiers are going into the match against the background that they lost 1-2 to the Peoples team in the FAM Charity Shield.

Msuku’s side gave up a one goal lead in that game and they know Bullets are breathing fire having won the FAM Charity Shield Cup after beating Silver Strikers 3-0.

“Bullets is a strong side but we will give the a good run. It’s the start of the season so we will all go flat out,” he said .

But Msuku believes that his side is growing and will soon be among the real elite of Malawian football.

Responding to Msuku’s remarks, Nyasa Big Bullets assistant Coach, Elijah Kananji said they will trim the soldiers to size.

“We want to kick-off the league on a higher note, and KB has found us at the wrong time when we are on cloud nine,” said Kananji.

TNM SUPER LEAGUE 2018 FIXTURES

Week 01

DAY 01

Saturday 14th April, 2018

Silver Strikers versus Be Forward Wanderers @ Silver Stadium 14:30hrs

T N Stars versus Blue Eagles @ Kasungu Stadium 14:30hrs

Karonga United versus Azam Tigers @ Karonga Stadium 14:30hrs

Dwangwa United versus Red Lions @ Chitowe Stadium 14:30hrs

Mzuni F.C versus Nchalo United @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 02

Sunday 15th April, 2018

Kamuzu Barracks versus Nyasa Big Bullets @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

Mafco F.C versus Red Lions @ Chitowe Stadium 14:30hrs

Master Security versus Civil Sporting F.C @ Dedza Stadium 14:30hrs

Moyale versus Nchalo United @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

