Boudoir By Doll Mabel annual show wows fashion enthusiasts

It was a night of glitz and glamour as fashion enthusiasts dressed in their favourite outfits witnessed the successful Boudoir By Doll Mabel fashion launch on Friday, 28 May at BICC, Lilongwe.

20 models of all shapes and heights cat-walking on the runway dressed in lingerie and bikinis designed by Doll Mabel.

Doll Mabel also partnered with Nkanda Accessories which dressed the models in what is popularly known as “Mikanda” in vernacular, Chichewa.

“First of all, “Boudoir” means intimate Hence, we wanted to change the mindset on which Malawians view intimate outfits. Women should feel comfortable in what they wear,” Khonje said on the sideline of the event.

One of the models, Trimmie Chitedze described the show as “a new dawn in Malawi fashion industry”.

“Malawi will never be the same. Thanks to Doll Mabel for this amazing experience,” she briefly commented.

The event was spiced with performances by Blaq Diamond, Dr Namadingo and Sipe.

Blaq Diamond mesmerized the audience with their smash hit “Summer Yo Muthi” while Dr Namadingo wowed fans with a series of hits such as “Ma plan”, and “Perfect”.

Sipe made her comeback with a new single “Vama love” featuring Janta.

“People should expect a new matured sound from me and I just can’t wait for everyone to hear what I’ve been working on,” she promised.

Sipe once represented Malawi at Big Brother Africa in 2014.

She is a recording artist who took a break for years after her hit single “Chikondi ndi ndalama” which she also performed at the Boudoir By Doll Mabel event.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!