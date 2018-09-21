Boxing  fraternity to commemorate ‘Life and achievements of Nginjale’

Malawi boxing fraternity will on Sunday September23 2018 converge at Desert Ground in Bangwe, Blantyre to celebrate the life of renowned boxer Nginjale Young Tough Ben Chitenje who died last year.

The boxer died September 21 2017 at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital following a short illness.

Mulanje Last Boxing Promotion Chairman Mike ‘Bangwe 1’ Chitenje who is a brother to late Nginjale said the commemorations will be heard under the banner ‘Celebrating the life and achievements of boxing legend’.

“It will be a great day as all boxing lovers will converge at one place with a purpose of celebrating the life and achievements of one of the greatest sons of Malawi who played a big role in promoting the sport of boxing in the country” said Chitenje.

Mulanje Last Boxing Promotion has not organised any bout since the demise of Nginjale.

“We have been quiet because we were still mourning the death of Nginjale but still more we have been grooming some boxers who will also be unveiled on the same day. From now onwards, boxing lovers should expect exciting bouts organised by us” he said.

The commemorations are being organised with support from Chombe Foods Limited the producers of quality tea and Kilombero Rice.

Late Nginjale started boxing in early 1990’s befor retiring in 2011.

At the pick of his career, he was a sworn rival to Wilson ‘Shasha’ Masamba.

Nginjale was loved by many because of his tough talking antics that always raised hype of any of his upcoming bouts.

Masamba and other boxers including Philemon Nkhakamira Banda and Osgood Kayuni are expected to grace the occasion.

The main bout of the day will feature Aubrey Masamba and Bonface Sitenala.

