Wanderers supporter wins motorbike in Zampira Promo: TNM overwhelmed with increased participation

One of Malawi’s leading mobile operator Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) Limited has expressed delightment with the increased number of people participating in the ongoing TNM Zampira Promotion.

The promotion gives a chance to TNM customers of predicting any of the selected Tnm super league matches weekly.

Speaking to journaliats after conducting the fifth draw in Blantyre on Thursday, Tnm Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said: “We are overwhelmed with the increased number of participation”.

According to Ngwenya, since the promotion started on 26 April 2018, it has recorded 106,398 entries.

“We have registered a total number of 106,398 entries in which 8,726 which represent 8.2 percent were correct predictions” said Ngwenya.

He also revealed that: “The biggest prediction to date was registered during the second round match between Blantyre giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers”.

The game ended in a 1-1 stalemate with goals from Esau Kanyenda and Fischer Kondowe respectively.

During Thursday’s draw, Might Be Forward Wanderers supporter Julius Mkwenda emerged the winner of a brand new motorbike.

He made a right prediction for TN stars versus Civil Sporting Club match which ended 1-0 in favor of Civil Sporting.

A jovial Mkwenda who is a subsistence farmer based in Mulanje said in a telephone interview that the motor bike will ease transportation problems he has been facing.

All TNM customers can take part by sending their predictions to 1515 and the grand prize will be K1.5 Million cash.

The competition will run up to the end of the 2017-18 Tnm Super League season.

