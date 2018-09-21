Nomads keeper Nenani is player of the month: Malawi TNM Super League

Be Forward Wanderers goalkeeper Nenani Juwayo has been named TNM Super League player of the month of August 2018.

Juwaya was named during a Wanderers match against Blue Eagles at the giant Kamuzu Stadium in which the defending champions of the TNM Super League won 3-0.

The goalkeeper said it feels good to win the accolade and thanked God and team mates including the technical panel for being there for him.

“It feels great picking up this player of the month award for August and it just sums up my season. Firstly I thank God for everything he is doing to me this season then my team mates and Technical Panel for their encouragement and trust in me,” Juwayo said.

Wanderers’ goalkeepers’ trainer, Valence Kamzere attributed Juwaya’s success to efforts made to maintain his fitness level, noting that they were practicing more on cross balls since most of the goals come from crosses.

“He is just a hard worker and a fast learner who takes instructions. He has been lacking game time for a long period of time but he did not give up and when given the chance, he proved to us that he is a good keeper,” Kamzere said.

Juwaya has so far played 10 games and just conceded two goals. His team is currently on third position on log table of the TNM Super League with 42 points from 21 games played.

However, they have a goal difference of 14 with current league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets, having scored 24 goals and conceded 10.

Commenting on the future of his team in defending the title as the race has reached on the climax, he was optimistic and said anything can happen in a game of football.

Nyasa Big Bullets are on the summit table,coming second is Silver Strikers.

