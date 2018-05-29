Boxing legend Masamba dies as house gutted with fire

One of the renowned boxing legends, 45 year old John Masamba has died after he got burnt by fire which gutted his house on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

Masamba of Andisani Village,Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre had his grass thatched house caught fire early hours of Tuesday May 29 2018.

He was related to Malawi Defence Force (MDF) based Wilson Shasha Masamba.

“At around 01:20 hours of Tuesday, people around the location woke up after being alarmed by the incessant burning fire from the deceased’s house,” explained Augustus Nkhwazi Blantyre Police Publicist.

“People tried to put of the fierce fire inorder to rescue the occupant only to find him severely burnt.”

Masamba was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Dead body is being kept at the Central Hospital mortury pending Postmortem.

The deceased was staying alone in his house and the cause of the fire is yet to be established as police are currently following up the matter.

Masamba, born on 22nd October 1981, was one of the boxers who took boxing as a career and made his debut on 1stJanuary 2006 at Sun Village Hotel in Liwonde against Philemon Nkhakamira Banda where he lost through a technical knockout. Since then, he fought ten bouts in which he lost eight, won one and drew one. At the time of his death, John Masamba was a boxing coach in which he drilled well known boxers like his brothers Wilson, Limbani and Aubrey Masamba, and Israel Kam’mwamba who are presently at their best, representing Malawi at international bouts.

