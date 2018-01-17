Boy, 9, dies after being hit by car in Blantyre on way to school

January 17, 2018 Yamikani Yapuwa - Mana 1 Comment

A nine year old pupil of Mictina Private School in Blantyre died on Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle along Limbe-Manje Road at Mango stageon the way  to school.

Limbe Police Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO), Widson Nhlane said  the deceased, Victor Chagunda  was in Standard 3.

“The motor vehicle registration number MJ 9601 Mazda Bongo, which was being driven by Peter Mpofu, 32 was coming from the direction of Limbe going towards Manje Township.

“Upon reaching Mango stage, around 7 am, it hit the pupil, who was in Standard 3 at Mictina Private School. He was on his way to school when the accident happened,” Nhlane explained.

The Assistant PRO said the boy sustained severe head injuries due to the impact and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

“The driver will appear in court soon to answer a charge of ‘causing death by reckless driving’ which is contrary to section 126 of Road Traffic Act,” Nhlane disclosed.

Meanwhile, Police is appealing to road users mainly motorists to observe speed limits or road signs to avoid re-occurrences of such accidents.

The deceased is from Njande in Traditional Authority Nkula in Machinga while the driver hails from Gwaza Village, Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu.

I can see more deaths along this road if Police is not careful with the way these drivers speed along this road. As our government has always been reactive, maybe this a wake up call to the authorities to take a bold step and arrest this madness on this road. The wagons that ply their transport business along this road leaves a lot to be desired. The authorities gives a blind eye to all this which vindicates the rumours that most of these wagons are owned by those in authority. For this reason I urge government through its agencies namely… Read more »
