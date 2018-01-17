Super League rookies TN Stars to hunt for more talent

The Chipiku Central Region Football Association League 2017 Champions, TN Stars will rope in experienced players into the squad as one way of preparing the team for the Super League.

TN Stars Head Coach, Meke Mwase, while recognizing the current players who have made the team to the top flight league, said on Tuesday there was still need to beef up the squad to withstand the heat in the super league.

“We salute the players who have helped the team to qualify for the super League. As we are getting set for the league, we will be conducting trials to identify new players who will mix with the old players,” said Mwase.

Mwase added, “Currently, we don’t have enough time to prepare for the league but we will use the little space we have to prepare. We have allowed our players to rest for some days then we will regroup to start super league preparations.”

Historically, TN Stars have become the first team from the tobacco growing district of Kasungu to play in the Malawi’s top flight league.

Apart from TN Stars from the Central Region, Nchalo United and Karonga United from the Southern and Northern Region Football Associations respectively, also secured promotions into the top flight league after emerging Champions in their respective regional leagues.

