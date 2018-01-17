Simama League prize presentation this Friday at Ilala Lodge

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) will on Friday honour top four teams in the K4 million Simama Premier League Division at Ilala Crest Lodge in Mzuzu City.

NRFA’s General Secretary, Masiye Nyasulu confirmed in an interview Tuesday in Mzuzu that everything is set for award and prize presentation ceremony.

He revealed that the association has already received prize monies from the sponsor, Abraham Simama.

“We have received prize money from the sponsor. The ceremony has come at the right time which will help the winning team, Karonga United to have ample time to play friendly matches,” Nyasulu observed.

He explained that the champions would pocket K 1.2 million while K600 000 will go to runners up, K300 000 to third placed and K150 000 to fourth placed.

Nyasulu commended the sponsors for fast-tracking the ceremony which would enable teams to have thorough preparations for the next season.

The General Secretary urged Karonga United to put their house in order for them to remain in the country’s elite TNM Super League.

Karonga United Chairperson, Alufeyo Banda said the prize money would assist the team in its preparations for the Super League challenge.

“We will do our best to remain in the super league,” he said.

