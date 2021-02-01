Boy dies in dam as fishing exercise go wrong

An 11-year-old boy has died in a dam in Chikwawa after he fell into it following a fishing exercise.

The police have identified the boy as Pililani Nyson.

He was in the company of his friends when he slipped and accidentally fell into the dam where he had gone for fishing.

The incident happened at Namtcheni Dam where the deceased reportedly slipped into the water.

It is said his friends tried to to rescue him, a mission that did not help out.

After a few minutes, a search was launched by some villagers who found his body at the other side of the dam.

Thereafter, the matter was reported to Nchalo Police station who led the family to St Montfort hospital where a postmortem showed Nyson died due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!