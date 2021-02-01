Nankhumwa says on track for DPP top leadership bid

February 1, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirant Kondwani Nankhumwa says he is on track for the party presidential bid.

Nankhumwa: Not retreating 

He said this amid rumours that he might have withdrawn from the party presidential bid due to, among others, lack of campaign money.

But in an interview, Nankhumwa said he has not withdrawn from the party presidential race.

“I am still in the race and I will win,” said the soft spoken Nankhumwa who now faces stiff competition from Dalitso Kabambe and Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Nankhumwa was the first to enter the party presidential race.

His political opponents are now crisscrossing the country meeting DPP committee members who will vote during a convention whose dates will be announced later.

