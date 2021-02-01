Boxing board  encourage Chilemba to retire after bout on home soil

The Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board wants international boxer, Isaac ‘Golden boy’ Chilemba, to have a fight in his native home Malawi before he retires.

Chilemba has a number of bouts before hanging up his gloves and he has been wishing to have one of his fights in Malawi but the past government kept giving a deaf ear to his plea. This put Chilemba off.

Since he rose to the level he is now, Chilemba has never had a fight in Malawi. South Africa has been used as his home country where he hosted top international boxers in high ranking bouts although he kept on using the Malawi flag to show the world he was a Malawian.

President of the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Lonzo Zimba, says the board will try its best for Malawians to watch their own son fight on home soil.

“We are aware of this issue. The good news is that unlike the former ministers, the current Minister of Sports indicated that he can do something on this issue if approached.

“What we can tell Isaac is that he should not give up. If the current minister is approached, it will happen. He might have been disappointed but with this new government I don’t see his dream being hindered,” explained Zimba on a local radio station.

Born on 17th May, 1987, Chilemba held the IBO super-middleweight title from 2010 to 2011 and challenged for the WBA, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight titles in 2016.

He made his professional debut in Gauteng, South Africa on 19th October, 2005 defeating Thamsanga Tindleni in the second round of a four round contest.

Chilemba cherishes a professional boxing record summary of 35 fights with 26 wins and 7 losses. Out of the 26 victories, 10 were by knock out while 16 were by decision. He has lost once by knockout and six times by decision. He has a record of 2 draws.

