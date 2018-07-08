Boy with albinism misses in Phalombe, Malawi police on manhunt 

Malawi Police in Phalombe have embarked on an intensive manhunt for a 12 year old boy with albinism who went missing on Republic Day.

Snowden Stands In Solidarity With An Albino In Malawi

Phalombe police spokesperson Innocent Moses said the boy Joseph Kachingwe left his home on July 6 to celebrate republic commemorations with his friends.

“Since then, he has not returned to his parents. They don’t know his whereabouts,” said Moses.

He said the police have not arrested anyone, saying the investigations are going on.

The missing of the boy with albinism comes barely days after the magistrates court in Zomba has committed 12 suspects, including a priest, a medical assistant and a police officer to court for the murder of MacDonald Masambuka.

