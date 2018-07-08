Mzimba MP joins Chilima’s Transformation movement

Mzimba North East legislator Olipa Myaba has joined the Chilima Transformation movement, resting months of speculation and boosting the number of members of parliament that have joined the movement.

Myaba said she decided to join the ever growing famous movement after careful and thoughtful consideration of the movement’s agenda.

“After careful consideration and consultation with my constituents, I am now a member of the movement,” she said.

Myaba had a backslash from his constituents when he aligned himself with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to vote against the famous Electoral Reforms bills, which, among others, seek to change the Electoral laws so that a president should amass over 50 per cent of the vote cast.

She apologised to her constituents for shooting down the bills.

Movement’s northern region governor Afick Mbewe said the joining of Myaba into the movement is an indicator that the movement is gaining momentum ahead of the 2019 elections.

Recently, state run MBC reported that Inkosana Mbondolo Nkhambule praised Myaba that there is an equal distribution of developmental projects in the area.

“We have had MPs before but no one can match with this referring to Olipa in terms of development we are satisfied,” said Nkhambule adding that in the past development was on a tit for tat basis blaming it as un healthy.

“Once you didn’t vote for a particular wining candidate he or she could not mind developing your area as a way of thanking the supporters,”said the Inkosana.

For a long-time Mzimba North East was under Gilford Nyangulu under the Malawi Congress Party, then Bitwel Kawonga of the Alliance for Democracy (Aford) in 1994 during the first multiparty era for a two year term and in then Catherine Gotani Hara of DPP, who ditched the party after the death of former President Bingu wa Mtharika for the Peoples Party (PP) of Joyce Banda and lost in the 2014 tripartite elections to incumbent Myaba, independent.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :