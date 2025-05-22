Breaking Barriers: Mental Health Joins the Frontline in Chronic Care

In a game-changing move for Malawi’s health sector, Partners in Health has successfully integrated mental health services into chronic care—bringing much-needed support to patients battling both physical and emotional burdens.

Speaking on the breakthrough, Secretary for Health Dr. Samson Mndolo said the Ministry of Health is fully behind the initiative, emphasizing that lessons from this pilot will guide expansion across the country.

“We are committed to mental health integration. It improves patient care and makes our healthcare system more efficient,” said Dr. Mndolo.

By blending depression care into existing chronic disease programs—such as those for HIV and diabetes—patients now receive holistic treatment in one visit, reducing strain on resources and avoiding the need for separate clinics.

Dr. Brown Khongo, Director of NCD and Mental Health at Partners in Health, said the integration taps into existing infrastructure while addressing the often-overlooked emotional challenges patients face.

“Many assume patients come in with only one issue, but in reality, they deal with multiple pressures—including mental health struggles. We need to treat the whole person, not just the disease,” he said.

The study screened over 2,000 patients and found about 500 living with moderate to severe depression—many of whom had never sought mental health help due to stigma or lack of awareness.

The integrated model has already improved treatment adherence and patient satisfaction—and may serve as a national blueprint for improving healthcare delivery.

As Malawi continues to battle a double burden of disease and mental health stigma, this innovative approach shows that real change begins by treating both body and mind—together.

