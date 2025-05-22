Ntchisi’s Namdzomba MCG Cries for Help to Complete Nurse’s House

In the heart of Ntchisi, a dedicated community group is calling for urgent support to complete a nurse’s house that could transform healthcare access for hundreds.

Namdzomba Mother Care Group (MCG), under Senior Group Village Head Nkhadani in Traditional Authority Kasakula, started building a four-bedroom house for a nurse back in 2022 using member contributions. But the project has stalled due to lack of resources.

“We’ve tried our best, but most of our members are farmers, and climate change has made things tough. We need help to finish what we started,” pleaded MCG Chairperson Nelia Stefano.

The house was meant to attract a permanent nurse to the area, helping ease access to healthcare. Currently, the nearest facility—Kangolwa Health Centre—is 10 kilometers away, and Ntchisi District Hospital is 55 kilometers from the village.

“Many people here can’t afford transport to reach health services. A resident nurse would make a huge difference,” added group secretary Efridah Foloman.

Namdzomba MCG previously built an under-five clinic that now serves dozens of families. Their efforts have earned praise from traditional leaders, including SGVH Nkhadani, who has pledged full support to any organizations willing to help.

The group was formed in 2021 with support from Good Results for All (GORA), Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN), and the Ministry of Health through the Gavi-funded Health Systems and Immunization Strengthening (HSIS) project.

MCGs were trained on immunization, child health, and advocacy, and given tools to track and promote vaccines in their communities.

Now, Namdzomba MCG is hoping the same spirit of partnership will help them finish the nurse’s house — and bring lifesaving care closer to home.

