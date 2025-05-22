Kawale Sounds the Alarm: Malawi Must Move Beyond Maize

Agriculture Minister Sam Dalitso Kawale has urged Malawian farmers to break free from maize dependency and embrace crop diversification to ensure food security and national health.

Speaking at the Regional Dialogue and Transformation Summit at BICC on Wednesday, Kawale warned that relying solely on maize is unsustainable.

“We can’t achieve food security or build a healthy nation if we keep putting all our hopes in maize,” Kawale said. “We must diversify what we grow and eat—just like developed nations that thrive by not depending on one crop.”

He called for the adoption of drought-resistant, low-input crops and the integration of diverse diets and farming systems into national strategies.

Kawale also urged international delegates to champion innovation in agriculture, especially in finding affordable alternatives to traditional fertilizers, including organic options that help restore soil health.

To truly transform agriculture, he said, African nations must shift from subsistence to commercial farming—backed by resources and support that empower farmers to grow high-value crops and move beyond survival-level production.

“The future of African farming is in producing more with less—especially as we battle climate change,” Kawale concluded.

