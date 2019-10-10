Brenda Gondwe overcomes adversity to succeed in business

The story of one 26 year old Brenda Gondwe is one of that leaves one in great awe as she has surmounted a myriad of problems to the extent that she has managed to open a restaurant in the notorious township of Area 36 where she resides.

Despite getting bad publicity as one of the most volatile townships in Lilongwe, Area 36 seems to be a good hunting ground for small scale traders of late because of its close proximity to the old town.

She was raised up by her step father and only managed go to the Malawi Institute of Education after her aunt offered her a reprieve.

“I have managed to defy all odds to scale greater heights in entrepreneurship. Despite being a Malawi Institute of Tourism graduate I have shown that with skill, passion and dedication one can grow in business.

“Having overcome challenging situations including losing ‘my real father’, the Almighty has helped me to surmount many challenges in life,” she said.

Having gone totally blind in 2015 it took another whole year before she could regain her sight after being prayed for by spiritual people.

“I lost my real father in 2015 who completely also abandoned us but I never despaired. To make matters worse I also went blind the same year and things went from bleak to worse. My step father and my aunt helped me to be where I am today. I have gone through thick and thin

now I have a well-functioning eating house. What I am doing is my dream.”

At her restaurant Gondwe said she makes sure that she prepares meals to the best of their needs.

Nsima, rice, chapati served with chicken both local and high breed, beef, all kind of fish and vegetables is on offer at the eating house.

The restaurant is strategically positioned and can even be accessed by the discerning locals who want to have the best from the professionally trained chef even on foot.

A regular client Kelvin Maliyosi said opening the restaurant was timely because most people around Phwetekere could not eat proper food before consuming their beloved drinks including alcoholic beverages.

“What Brenda has done is a welcome development because we need to eat and have options because we cannot all the time consume chiwaya chips. We need meals properly prepared,” said Maliyosi.

Currently the restaurant employees three people but since business is growing steadily there are plans to engage more.

“It is my dream to make sure that I employ many people and once this business flourishes I will not hesitate to do that,” said Gondwe. From next week the place will be offering chicken and beef samoosas.

