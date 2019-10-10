Flames off to Lesotho for friendly matches
Malawi Senior National Team left the country on Thursday for Lesotho where they are expected to play two back to back friendly matches against the host country.
Flames Coach Meke Mwase has taken on board a 22 member squad for the two friendlies.
The first match will be on Friday while the second one will be played on Sunday at Sesotho Stadium.
Mwase has retained the bulk of his squad that eliminated Botswana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers last month with defender Trevour Kalema and midfielders Felix Zulu and Mike Mkwate as the new additions.
According to Mwase, the Flames will feature two different line ups during the two games.
Meanwhile, Malawi Under 17 National Football team Head Coach Deklerk Msakakuona has named the final 20 member squad to represent Malawi in the forthcoming COSAFA Youth Championship scheduled for 11-20 October in Blantyre.
Malawi is in group A with South Africa, Zambia and Eswatini.
The boys will start their group A campaign with a game against South Africa on 12 October before meeting Eswatini on 14th and finally Zambia on 16th.
Below is the full Squad to face Lesotho and represent Malawi in the Cosafa Under 17 Championship.
Senior Flames:
Goalkeepers
Enerst Kakhobwe, Brighton Munthali
Defenders
Precious Sambani, Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Charles Petro, Gomezgani Chirwa, Trevor Kalema and Chembezi Denis.
Midfielders
Chimango Kaira, Felix Zulu, Chimwemwe Idana, Micium Mhone, , Mike Mkwate,Yamikani Chester, Chikoti Chirwa, Gerald Phiri and John Banda ( Captain)
Strikers
Gabadinho Mhango, Richard Mbulu,Robin Ngalande and Hassan Kajoke
Malawi Under 17
GOALKEEPEERS
Wongani Chinkonde
Brian Kamenya
DEFENDERS
Clifford Chimlambe
Akuzike Lifa
Stacia Chibala
Lusungu Kachali
Andrew Lameck
MIDFIELDERS
Chifundo Mbofana
Harrison Kapata
Festus Duwe
Davie Tobias
Steve Banda
Julio Chagunda
Frank Mahowa
Noel Sakala
James Chomba
Edward Mvula
STRIKERS
Chikumbutso Salima
Mike Thom
Fatsani ChiusiwaFollow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply