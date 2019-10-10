Flames off to Lesotho for friendly matches

Malawi Senior National Team left the country on Thursday for Lesotho where they are expected to play two back to back friendly matches against the host country.

Flames Coach Meke Mwase has taken on board a 22 member squad for the two friendlies.

The first match will be on Friday while the second one will be played on Sunday at Sesotho Stadium.

Mwase has retained the bulk of his squad that eliminated Botswana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers last month with defender Trevour Kalema and midfielders Felix Zulu and Mike Mkwate as the new additions.

According to Mwase, the Flames will feature two different line ups during the two games.

Meanwhile, Malawi Under 17 National Football team Head Coach Deklerk Msakakuona has named the final 20 member squad to represent Malawi in the forthcoming COSAFA Youth Championship scheduled for 11-20 October in Blantyre.

Malawi is in group A with South Africa, Zambia and Eswatini.

The boys will start their group A campaign with a game against South Africa on 12 October before meeting Eswatini on 14th and finally Zambia on 16th.

Below is the full Squad to face Lesotho and represent Malawi in the Cosafa Under 17 Championship.

Senior Flames:

Goalkeepers

Enerst Kakhobwe, Brighton Munthali

Defenders

Precious Sambani, Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Charles Petro, Gomezgani Chirwa, Trevor Kalema and Chembezi Denis.

Midfielders

Chimango Kaira, Felix Zulu, Chimwemwe Idana, Micium Mhone, , Mike Mkwate,Yamikani Chester, Chikoti Chirwa, Gerald Phiri and John Banda ( Captain)

Strikers

Gabadinho Mhango, Richard Mbulu,Robin Ngalande and Hassan Kajoke

Malawi Under 17

GOALKEEPEERS

Wongani Chinkonde

Brian Kamenya

DEFENDERS

Clifford Chimlambe

Akuzike Lifa

Stacia Chibala

Lusungu Kachali

Andrew Lameck

MIDFIELDERS

Chifundo Mbofana

Harrison Kapata

Festus Duwe

Davie Tobias

Steve Banda

Julio Chagunda

Frank Mahowa

Noel Sakala

James Chomba

Edward Mvula

STRIKERS

Chikumbutso Salima

Mike Thom

Fatsani Chiusiwa

