Youthful MP’s inspire Don Bosco students

Four youthful members of parliament led by Lilongwe East MP Ulemu Msungama took time off from budget proceedings in the National Assembly to inspire students from Don Bosco Technical College.

Joining Msungama was Ismail Onani of Dedza South, Owen Chomanika of Chikwawa Central and the youngest MP of them all Fainess Manjongwa all below the age of 30.

The students from Don Bosco had earlier in the day visited the parliamentary premises and even attended deliberations in the august House.

In their speeches, the four youthful MP’s took turns to encourage the students

to work hard in their studies because they have the potential to take leadership positions.

Chomanika, who was the first to speak, described himself as a role model not only in his constituency but the whole country.

“What you should aspire in life is to leave a great legacy because that is what lives in the memory of the people long after we are gone,” he explained.

On his part, Onani said despite being a marketer he had to follow his heart to be a member of parliament and serve his constituents.

“Some people tell you to think outside the box but what I am saying today is never even be close to the box. The limit to your ability is yourself,” he advised.

Msungama, who gave a long speech probably because the constituency is where he has grown in, encouraged the students never to set limits in how far they want to take their lives.

He disclosed that he has managed to lobby for a good road from Area 23 to Don Bosco College.

“We were also students like you but we had to persevere even after falling. The best teacher for one in life is failure, if you fail take the positives and move on,” said Msungama.

Msungama and Onani donated K100 000 and K50 000 respectively to go towards the organization of this years Mr and Miss Don Bosco.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :