Mutharika clearly stated he is not Malawi: ‘Slip in translation manipulated to suit political agenda’

State House says President Peter Mutharika has never said he is not Malawian, saying his speech at a political rally on Tuesday in Lilongwe was manipulated to suit political agenda.

State House press secretary and presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has told the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) that what the president said in vernacular language is that he is not Malawi.

“This is not the first time he has said this. He said he is not Malawi therefore people should not think they are destroying or punishing him when they go on rampage destroying public infrastructure,” said Kalilani.

He said Mutharika said he is just a servant of the people who hired him as president for the next five years therefore he does not own Malawi.

“The point he was making is that it is Malawians themselves who own the public infrastructure like schools or police stations therefore they need to take care of them instead of destroying them,” said Kalilani.

Some people took up on various social media platforms to condemn Mutharika for allegedly saying that he is not Malawian yet he is the President of Malawi.

This is what the President exactly said: “Ine si Malawi, dziko ili ndilathu, tikamaononga sikuti mukuononga ine koma dziko lanu, dziko lathu.”

However, he had a slip of tounge in translation when he said in English “I am not Malawian’

