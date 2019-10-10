Diplomats urge Malawi to go peace on political turmoil

Diplomats are urging Malawians to explore peaceful means of dealing with the post-election political crisis, which has since cost two lives of police officers.

EU ambassador to Malawi Sandra Paesen condemned the Nsundwe violence on Tuesday, asking if the police officer Usumani Imedi deserved such death.

Imedi was stoned to death by a self-styled Nsundwe vigilante group calling itself Nsundwe forces after the police officer led a team of law enforcers who had gone to the area to clear roads which were blocked.

“I am asking all Malawians today, did police superintendent Imedi deserve to be killed by stoning.

“As the ambassador of the European Union in Malawi, I say no to violence from police to citizens, from citizens to police. I say no to violence,” she says.

US ambassador to Malawi Robert Scott asked Malawians to explore peaceful means of dealing with their political differences instead of violence.

Some sections of society have blamed President Peter Mutharika for doing little to deal with the post-election violence.

But Mutharika says his hands are tied since the presidential election case is in court.

