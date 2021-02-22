Bridge collapses in Mangochi, goes down with tipper

February 22, 2021 Zawadi Chilunga -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

A bridge along the Mangochi-Makanjira road collapsed on Sunday, went down with a heavy duty tipper with its cargo.

The Kalanje Bridge collapse

The Kalanje Bridge collapse rendered the Mangochi-Makanjira road impassible.

There were no injuries.

This is a fourth bridge to collapse along the road this rainy season alone.

Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajanga says a contractor has already been identified to fix the bridge.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from either directions of the road were stuck at the bridge.

Mangochi-Makanjira road, which is about 100 kilometres long, has over 20 bridges, with most of them being Bailey bridges.

Annually, the government spends a lot of money to maintain the bridges, which are perennial death traps for motorists during the rainy season.

 

2 Comments
Benjones87
Benjones87
2 hours ago

Nothing new in Malawi.

0
Reply
Jonas
Jonas
2 hours ago

This is a singly reinforced panel bailey bridge and in way a vehicle this big could use it….I do not know if there was a tonnage limit sign…..a lesson for the road user …when in doubt just do not attempt to do it….

0
Reply
