MEC warns district elections supervisory team against favouritism, partiality in by-elections

February 22, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials have warned the Karonga district rlections supervisory team (DEST) against favouritism and partiality during the March 30 by-election, saying this can be a recipe of political violence.

Mkumbwa (L) delivering a speech flanked by Potani (R)-Photograph by Jordan Simeon-Phiri

MEC will hold a by-election in Karonga north west constituency following the death of its member of parliament James Kamwambi of Democratic Progressive Party who succumbed to Covid-19 early this month.

MEC Commissioner Anthony Mukumbwa made this call on Saturday during an interface meeting with DEST members in the district to ensure free and fair election.

Mukumbwa further warns that MEC will not hesitate to fire those that will be found leaning towards any candidate or political party in any form

Karonga District Commissioner Paul Kalilombe has since urged the electorate to turnout in their large numbers to vote on the polling day.

