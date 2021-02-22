Bushiris obtains court injunction over arrests as critically ill daughter prevented from leaving Malawi to Kenya for treatment

February 22, 2021 Owen Khamula- Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have obtained  a court injunction stopping the Malawi police from arresting them.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary seek judicial review

The High Court in Lilongwe granted the injunction on Sunday.

It is reported that the State was planning to arrest them.

The injunction paves way for a judicial review on their re-arrest.

Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita obtained the injunction after  Police stormed Bushiri’s residence to effect the arrest.

This was after Police prevented  Bushiri’s  family from leaving Malawi.

Bushiri’s daughters and mother-in-law were leaving the country for Kenya  o access medical assistance in a chartered air ambulance.

The prophet’s children Raphaela and Israela, cousin Esther Bushiri and mother-in-law Magdalena Zgambo were expected to depart from Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Bushiri’s critically ill daughter was booked for specialist treatment in Kenya while the other family members were travelling as guardians.

According to Kita, a local doctor referred the child to a specialist in Kenya because her case cannot be treated in Malawi.

Kita warned that government will be held responsible “if anything terrible happens to the child.”

The Bushiris controversially left South Africa where they were being tried for fraud, theft and money laundering.

Previously, there has been a hearing on whether they may be repatriated to South Africa or not.

The court has also granted a judicial review on the matter to be heard on March 8th 2021.

4 Comments
I Gumba
I Gumba
2 hours ago

Ma guardian onsewo boza limenelo iyo ndi njira yowathawitsira anthuwa. Bushiri be careful kuli zigewenga za ku Somalia ku Kenyako zikakupherani chabe family yanuyo pitani nawoni ku zipatala za k Dubai komwe kuli mtendere

Reply
Kast
Kast
2 hours ago

So why were they taking the other child. Bwana Bushiri you have raised the dead, walked on air and cured HIV. Just pray for this girl.

Reply
Bwande
Bwande
2 hours ago

I thought he has healing powers with his anointed water or oil. Why then send your own child abroad for medical treatment!!??. Conman

Reply
Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
2 hours ago

This mans antics never cease to amaze.

You don’t need a whole village as guardians to a sick child.

Malawians also never cease to amaze.How is it,for an attention seeker like Bushiri,we never heard of his childs sickness untill she was at the airport coinciding with his impending arrest?

So he hired an ambulance without formalities,and a so called doctor had all the papers ready?

Now he wanted to be disguised as grand mother NyaZgambo? Wife Zgambo,mother in law Zgambo father in law Zgambo.

If the child is that sick there is no way akanubweza akanapita with one fake guardian

Reply
