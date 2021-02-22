Kachale tells MEC officials to maintain high standards in by-elections

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale has challenged the pollster officials working in the forthcoming by-elections to raise the bar of professionalism higher.

He says the pollster want to maintain the accolades it won for the conduct of the court sanctioned June 23, ,2020 presidential election.

Kachale said this during training of biometric voter registration kit operators on Sunday in Mulanje.

He said the praises pose a challenge to MEC to surpass the standards set during fresh presidential elections.

“The commission has set a mark for itself and we do not want to perform below that and we need to pull in the same direction and at the same pace in a unison manner,” said Kachale.

He said the training is aimed at preparing the BVRK operators execute their task professionally and help Malawi have credible by-elections.

Kachale said that the training is part of the elections process.

“Remember that the purpose of this training is to equip you with necessary information and skills to enable you discharge your duties well and I therefore urge you to be attentive,” said Kachale.

He reminded BVRK operators to observe set COVID-19 preventive measures.

“This is the fourth set of election the commission is conducting in a COVID-19 environment and you have a huge responsibility to protect yourself and others from coronavirus by adhering to all preventive measures,” said the MEC Chairperson.

MEC will on March 30, 2021 hold by-elections in Nsanje Central and North, Chikwawa East, Ntchisi North, Lilongwe Nsinja South, Karonga North West, Zomba Changalume, Rivirivi ward in Balaka and Chitakale ward in Mulanje.

Reasons for the by elections basically are on deaths of former parliamentarians or councilors and nullification of elections by the courts.

Both registration and verification exercise start on Monday, February 22 and end on March7, 2021.

