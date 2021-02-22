Influential preacher Kawalala warns against  Malawi govt delays on reforms

An influential preacher has warned delays in implementing delays in government can lead to frustration among Malawians which might be a recipe for an uprising.

Reverend Zacc Kawalala of Word Alive ministries said this Sunday during his online sermon.

Kawalala said the Tonse alliance leaders should be agents of change in government, saying they need to immediately change the rotten system they inherited from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

“Don’t say you inherited, you found it in the system. Change the system, you delay, you cause frustration, then (the frustration) will cause an uprising,” he preached.

Kawalala said some reforms can be immediate.

He gave an example of fuel allocation, saying there is no need for president Lazarus Chakwera cabinet ministers to be getting K1 million fuel allocation every month just because the Peter Mutharika cabinet ministers were getting the same.

He said K100,000 is enough for a monthly fuel allocation for each cabinet minister.

The Chakwera administration has been blamed by Malawians for being slow in effecting reforms in government.

