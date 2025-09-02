Britain Accused of Meddling in Malawi’s Elections with “Toxic” Last-Minute Opinion Poll Set to be Released this Friday

The British Government is under heavy fire for commissioning last-minute election surveys in Malawi, a move analysts have branded reckless, manipulative, and a direct threat to the country’s fragile democracy.

With Malawians heading to the polls on September 16 to elect a President, Members of Parliament, and Ward Councillors, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has controversially funded the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) to release a voter intention survey just eleven days before voting.

Critics argue this is not democracy-support but democracy-subversion.

“One wonders why the British are so desperate to manipulate voters’ perception at a time tensions are already high in the country,” blasted Trevor Chitsamba, a Blantyre-based political scientist. “The party or candidate favoured by the survey might walk into the polls assuming they have already carried the day. Any result contrary to expectations would trigger chaos and violence. This decision by the British is careless, to say the least.”

The sharp timing of the survey has raised alarm that London is not just “measuring” opinion but manufacturing perceptions—what analysts are calling “psychological rigging.”

A Kampala-based Malawian academic, Professor Wendenge Chirwa of Makerere University, was equally scathing:

“This is the first time I am seeing this in Southern Africa. The FCDO needed deep cultural and political understanding before rushing such a move. They had all the time to conduct surveys without looking suspicious, but they lost it with wrong timing,” he warned.

A Recipe for Violence

Observers warn that such last-minute polls are not harmless exercises in statistics but “political weapons.” A recent statement by civil society painted a grim picture:

They fuel voter apathy by convincing some voters their candidate cannot win, while making others complacent.

They set the stage for violence when expectations built by polls clash with official results—a scenario that has bloodied elections in Kenya, Zimbabwe, and beyond.

They are tools of manipulation often funded by players with vested political or economic interests.

“Democracy is about free and fair choice, not manipulated perception,” the statement warned. “When polls are dropped days before voting, they tilt the playing field, distort democracy, and threaten peace.”

A Sovereignty at Stake

Ordinary Malawians, too, are questioning the motives of the British.

“I hope the British have taken our election history into context,” said Eliza Chilikumwendo of Manase Township. “To whose benefit are they doing this exercise?”

Meanwhile, insiders at IPOR admit they took the assignment as a survival business decision—effectively acknowledging that the research house is balancing “profit versus peace.”

The Bigger Picture

For critics, this is not about data but domination. By injecting last-minute polls into a tense electoral season, the British risk setting Malawi on fire.

The message from analysts is blunt: if the UK wants to help, it should strengthen democracy, not manipulate it.

As the countdown to September 16 begins, Malawians are left with a chilling question: is Britain an ally of democracy—or its saboteur?

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :