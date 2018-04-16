Britain’s DfiD says corruption remains greatest setback to Malawi

Britain’s Department for International Development (DfID) outgoing head Jen Marshal has said corruption remains the greatest setback to Malawi’s investment and development.

She has since urged government to curb corruption.

Marshal has made the comments to the local press on her reflections as she wound up her four-year tour of duty in the country.

She said greater investment by the United Kingdom is dependent on how recipient nations like Malawi fight corruption , thereby giving way to effective progress among needy citizens.

“Unfortunatelt this [corruptuin] is still the bigger rust to our investments here and, therefore, a risk to continued aid flows from us and others, as well as to the reputation of Makawi globally,” she said as quoted by the a leading daily.

“Very simply, the scale of the corruption here – whether through public procurement, money laundering or public appointments – is undermining the future of Malawi’s growth and development,” she added.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholous Dausi said government is doing all it can to end corruption, which he insists cannot be eradicated in one day.

In an editorial comment, The Nation newspaper , said on Monday that government efforts have so far “not been enough”.

The paper pointed out that Malawians continue suffering because of lack of basic services such as luck of drugs in hospital since money that can buy medicine is lost through corruption.

It urged government to “show seriousness” by walking the talk on corruption.

